Sep 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the KOL webinar focused on the novel DYRK1A target and its role in autoimmunity hosted by Brickell Biotech. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this webinar is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the Brickell Biotech website following the conclusion of the event.



Turning to Slide 2. This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please reference this slide and our recent SEC filings for additional disclosures of risks and uncertainties. I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Monica Luchi, Brickell's Chief Medical Officer, for a brief introduction.



Monica E. Luchi - Brickell Biotech, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer



Thank you, Sarah. I'd like to thank everyone for joining the call today. We'll go to the next slide, please.



Homeostasis, or balance of the immune system, is the ideal in healthy individuals. When that balance is disrupted, excess inflammation, sometimes against self, may result. Inhibition of DYRK1A enhances regulatory T cell differentiation and decreases MyD88 and IRAK4