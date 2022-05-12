Q1 2022 Brickell Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Brickell Biotech, Inc. Quarter 1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, and over to you.
Garth Russell - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD of Corporate Communications
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Brickell's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown; President and Chief Operating Officer; Andy Sklawer; Chief Financial Officer, Bert Marchio; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Monica Luchi.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call. We will not undertake any obligation to revise or publicly
