Nov 16, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day everyone, and welcome to today's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Dan O'Brien, and please go ahead.
Daniel B. OâBrien - Flexible Solutions International Inc. - President, CEO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and Director
Thank you, Kloe. Good morning. This is Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions.
Safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities
Q3 2021 Flexible Solutions International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...