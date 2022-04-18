Apr 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Bryce Dille, and I'm the CFO at Lygos. I'm also joined by Eric Steen, CEO of Lygos; and Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions International. We are honored to have this opportunity to update you on the exciting business combination and financing news that we've announced today.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation that involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to learn more about these risks and uncertainties.



Our agenda today will be to update you on our announcement related to the proposed merger between Lygos and Flexible Solutions. We would also like to use this presentation to introduce you to both the companies and show you the vision of where we are heading as a combined entity that we believe is not only stronger and more well capitalized, but also better equipped to address the major sustainability challenges of our time.



I will now pass the call over to Dan O'Brien,