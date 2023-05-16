May 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Daniel B. OâBrien - Flexible Solutions International, Inc. - President, CEO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer and Director



Thanks, James. Good morning, everybody. I'm Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions.



Safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides



Welcome to the FSI conference call for first quarter 2023. I'd like to speak first regarding our company condition and our product lines, along with what we think might occur in Q2 and Q3 2023. Afterwards, I will comment on our financials.



NanoChem division. NCS represents approximately 70% of FSI's revenue. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid, called TPA for short, a biodegradable polymer with many valuable