Q4 2018 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Scott H. Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Call. With me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management.



Also with me this morning are Toby Daley and Will Friend, who are Senior Vice Presidents and Regional Directors.



Today's remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for