Feb 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Year-End Results Conference Call (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Carter, General Counsel. Please go ahead.
Scott H. Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Call. With me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management.
Also with me this morning are Toby Daley and Will Friend, who are Senior Vice Presidents and Regional Directors.
Before I turn the call over to John Demeritt, I note the following. Today's remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for
Q4 2018 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
