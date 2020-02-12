Q4 2019 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Carter, General Counsel. Please go ahead.



Scott H. Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. With me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also with me this morning are Toby Daley, Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management; and Will Friend, also Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.



Various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions