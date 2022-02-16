Q4 2021 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Good morning and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management; and Will Friend, Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management. Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those