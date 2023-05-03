Q1 2023 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Scott H. Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management; and Toby Daley, Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.



Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual