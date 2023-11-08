Q3 2023 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Corp., third-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Scott Carter, General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.
Scott Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp. - EVP, General Counsel & Secretary
Good morning and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties' third-quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also, joining me this morning are Toby Daley and Will Friend, Co-Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.
Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated
