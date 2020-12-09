Dec 09, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Elizabeth Anne Gaines - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fortescue's 2020 Investor and Media Day Briefing. My name is Elizabeth Gaines, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Metals Group, and I'm very pleased to be taking you through our program today.



I would like to acknowledge traditional custodians of this land on which we are meeting, the Whadjuk people of the Nyoongar nation, and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging. And I'd also like to extend this respect to other Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders who may be joining us today.



Our Investor and Media Day is an important part of Fortescue's corporate calendar, and we're pleased to be able to provide this briefing virtually, given current travel restrictions across Australia and the globe. Today's program is split into 2 sessions. In the first session, I will be providing an overview of Fortescue's vision and strategy and our approach to sustainability, followed by our Chief Operating Officer, Greg Lilleyman;