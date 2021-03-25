Mar 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

John Andrew Henry Forrest - Fortescue Metals Group Limited - Founder & Chairman of the Board



Okay. Thank you, the investors amongst us. I'd just like to say that this is a very rare time. I've got the opportunity to be a mate of Mike Cannon-Brookes. And of the 2 of us, haven't really seen an era where change is certain.



The green energy industry, be it green hydrogen, green ammonia, direct green electricity, is upon us. It is the lowest cost source of power. We've got our operating costs right. We can extend that through hydrogen to 24 hours a day. There will be a night fight in the telephone box over capital cost. We'll get that right too. You all, I hope, going to remember this evening by the hurdling of massive change, which you can invest in, you can be part of or you can watch happen around you. But it will happen.



Many of you know me by the iron ore company I founded 18 years ago, Fortescue Metals Group. What you may not know is that this company is now one of the world's largest mining companies and has one of the best balance sheets and is amongst its