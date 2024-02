Dec 04, 2019 / 08:45PM GMT

Stephen D. Ju - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



All right. So we're going to go ahead and get started here. Stephen Ju with the Crédit Suisse Internet Equity Research team. I'm joined on the stage by Elliot Jordan, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Farfetch.



I think, Elliot, you're going to start off with a bit of a presentation.



Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO



Yes.



Stephen D. Ju - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



So take it away.



Elliot Jordan - Farfetch Limited - CFO



Hi, everyone. Stephen's got a bunch of questions for me but I just wanted to speak to you briefly. I know it's post-lunch and you're probably feeling a little bit sluggish on the final afternoon of the conference, but I wanted you to use your imagination for a minute, and I wanted you to imagine a consumer industry that's at the dawn of an Internet or a technology revolution. It's an industry that into