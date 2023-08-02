Half Year 2023 Genel Energy PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Genel Energy plc Half Year Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it received on the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so.



Before we begin, I'd like to make the following poll. And I'd now like to hand it to Paul Weir. Good morning, sir.



Paul Weir - Genel Energy plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and good morning, everyone. My name is Paul Weir, and I'm Genel's CEO. Welcome to our 2023 half year results presentation. I'm joined this morning by Luke Clements, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Adams, our Technical Director.



Thanks to those who have already submitted questions online. Should anyone have any other questions as we walk through this short presentation, please submit them in the box, which is on the right-hand side of your screen.



This first slide shows where we are now. This update comes at a challenging time