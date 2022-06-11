Jun 11, 2022 / 04:50PM GMT

Kerry Knoll - Generation Mining Limited - Chairman and Director



I'm the Executive Chairman of Generation Mining, and in less than three short years since we acquired this project, we're now getting very close to getting ready to build it. So we -- just to sum up on the investment proposition here, we did a feasibility study last year. It showed a net present value of just over CAD1 billion and an IRR of 30%, at significantly lower metal prices than we have today.



We've got the favorable metals. Palladium is, of course, used in -- to clean air out of car exhaust. Copper, of course, is a big EV component. We've also assembled what we think is an absolutely top-notch team of mine builders to put this thing together. We've got a 13-year mine life producing an equivalent basis of 245,000 ounces a year. In the initial years, it will be well over 300,000 and that's over a 13-year mine life. And we're still trading at a very, very significant discount to our NPV.



And lastly, we announced several months ago, a stream deal with Wheaton Precious. They're going to be putting up $240 million towards