Sep 08, 2020 / 06:02AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded Analysts and Bankers Briefing)

Sep 08, 2020 / 06:02AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alison Henriksen

Genus plc - CFO & Director

* Robert Arthur Lawson

Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman

* Stephen Wilson

Genus plc - CEO & Director



=====================

Robert Arthur Lawson - Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Genus group preliminary results presentation, the first virtual one in our history. This is my last results presentation to you after 10 fabulous years. It will be my pleasure to introduce to you my successor, Iain Ferguson, during the Q&A. Iain and I have been working together now for over 2 months, and it will ensure a very smooth transition. Iain brings a great wealth of relevant experience to the business and will be an outstanding person to lead this business into its future.



Moving now to our record results, a great sign off for