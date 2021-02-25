Interim 2021 Genus PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 07:01AM GMT

Stephen Wilson - Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, welcome to our webcast of the Genus interim results for our half year to the end of December, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Stephen Wilson, the Chief Executive; and I'm joined on this call by Alison Henriksen, our CFO, who will take you through the financials.



Let's pass over the disclosure chart. And what I want to start with really in this presentation is a business and strategic update and a few of the headlines from our performance in the half.



You see from this first chart that we've had a remarkably strong performance with excellent results across all key group performance measures, consistent with what we foreshadowed in our January trading update.



Our adjusted profit before tax and our earnings per share were both up 32%. Furthermore, the results that you see here are in actual currency, and they were even stronger in constant currency. And Alison will take you through that.



Our cash flow was also strong with excellent cash conversion, and we're increasing the interim dividend by 10%. So