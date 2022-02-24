Feb 24, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Feb 24, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alison Henriksen

Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Stephen Wilson

Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Stephen Wilson - Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to our webcast of the Genus interim results for the first half of our 2022 fiscal year. Thank you for joining Alison Henriksen and me today. As well as our recorded webcast, there's going to be a live Q&A held later today and details of how to join that are in our results release.



Now I'm going to be covering our business and strategic progress, and Alison will outline the financial performance. But first, let me start with the headlines for Genus in our first half of 2022.



As anticipated, the porcine market in China proved very challenging in the first half. And as you can see from the headline numbers, this had a significant impact on our performance, resulting in lower adjusted profit and