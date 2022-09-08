Sep 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A Session)

Sep 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alison Henriksen

Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Stephen Wilson

Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Anand Dhananjay Date

HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst

* Charles Hall

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research

* Daan Arends

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Damian Paul McNeela

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Jens Harry Lindqvist

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Welcome to the Genus Full Year Results Q&A webinar. We're joined today by Stephen Wilson, the Chief Executive; and Alison Henriksen, who is the Finance Director. Stephen, over to you.



Stephen Wilson -