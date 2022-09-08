Sep 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A Session)
Sep 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alison Henriksen
Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Stephen Wilson
Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Anand Dhananjay Date
HSBC, Research Division - UK MidCap Equity Analyst
* Charles Hall
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Head of Research
* Daan Arends
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Damian Paul McNeela
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Jens Harry Lindqvist
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Welcome to the Genus Full Year Results Q&A webinar. We're joined today by Stephen Wilson, the Chief Executive; and Alison Henriksen, who is the Finance Director. Stephen, over to you.
Stephen Wilson -
Full Year 2022 Genus PLC Earnings Presentation (Q&A Session) Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...