Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Alison Henriksen
Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Stephen Wilson
Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director
Stephen Wilson - Genus plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, welcome to our webcast of the Genus interim results for our 2023 fiscal year. Thank you for joining Alison Henriksen and me today as well as our recorded webcast. There's going to be a live question-and-answer session held later today and details are in our results release. So after the usual disclaimer on Chart 2. I'm going to be covering our business and strategic progress, and Alison is going to outline the financial performance.
However, before we start into the presentation, I want to comment briefly on the announcement made this morning that I've decided to retire from Genus on the 30th of September. I joined Genus 10 years ago. And it's something I still find hard to believe just how fast time has flown. It's really
