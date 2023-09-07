Sep 07, 2023 / 06:01AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 07, 2023 / 06:01AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Alison Jane Henriksen

Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Iain G. T. Ferguson

Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman

* Jorgen Kokke

Genus plc - CEO & Director

* Stephen David Wilson

Genus plc - Executive Director



Iain G. T. Ferguson - Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to this webcast, which will provide an overview of Genus plc's financial performance and strategic progress in the year to 30th June 2023.



My name is Iain Ferguson, and it's my privilege to be the company Chairman. In a moment, I'll hand over to Jorgen Kokke, who will begin today's presentation.



Before doing so, I'd like to say a few words about our CEO transition.



As I'm sure you all know, Stephen will be retiring from the company at the end of this month. He stepped down as Chief Executive on the