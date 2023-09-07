Sep 07, 2023 / 06:01AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 07, 2023 / 06:01AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alison Jane Henriksen
Genus plc - CFO & Executive Director
* Iain G. T. Ferguson
Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
* Jorgen Kokke
Genus plc - CEO & Director
* Stephen David Wilson
Genus plc - Executive Director
=====================
Iain G. T. Ferguson - Genus plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to this webcast, which will provide an overview of Genus plc's financial performance and strategic progress in the year to 30th June 2023.
My name is Iain Ferguson, and it's my privilege to be the company Chairman. In a moment, I'll hand over to Jorgen Kokke, who will begin today's presentation.
Before doing so, I'd like to say a few words about our CEO transition.
As I'm sure you all know, Stephen will be retiring from the company at the end of this month. He stepped down as Chief Executive on the
Full Year 2023 Genus PLC Pre- Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 07, 2023 / 06:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...