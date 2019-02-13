Q4 2018 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / NTS GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in or listening to us for this earnings call, figuring the fourth quarter 2018 in G5 Entertainment.



Let's proceed to Page 1. So in the fourth quarter, we had a revenue of SEK 340.7 million, that's minus 5% year-over-year. However, if you look at the big picture, the full year 2018 had record revenue and record earnings. We had SEK 1.5 billion in revenue, almost, and SEK 143 million in earnings, also actually a record positive cash flow of SEK 45 million. And the revenue was stable in Q4 compared to Q3. And you can see our largest game by revenue, as you know, continues to perform great. It's an amazing game, HCH -- with a loyal audience, and it has been a great financial success. And there's a really long tail of sales in front of us. So the game will continue to generate revenue and profits for years to come.



Then, another thing is that the revenue from our internally developed games actually achieved record