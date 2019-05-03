Q1 2019 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call today. My name is Vladislav Suglobov. I'm the CEO of the company. And let's move on to the first slide of our presentation.



As you can see, and it starts with the decline of revenue year-over-year of 18%, and that is mostly attributable -- actually, pretty much all of that is attributable to the game Hidden City, which is our still largest by revenue. You can see the -- on the chart in the right bottom corner of the slide that our revenue consists of -- the revenue from our own games that we own and that we have internally developed and the revenue from license gains, which, frankly, Hidden City is the largest part of. And you can see that the revenue from own games remain more or less flat and slightly declining since the second quarter 2018, while Hidden City, since it has achievements peak in the second quarter and then kind of plateaued for a couple of quarters. It has now