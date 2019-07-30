Q2 2019 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Welcome to G5's second quarter earnings call.



My name is Vlad Suglobov. I'm the CEO of the company. And let's move to Slide #1 and talk about our revenue which was SEK 297.3 million in the second quarter. And that's 25% down year-over-year, which is a tough comparison because last year, in the second quarter, we had the best quarter the company ever had. It kind of gets better from here as Q3 2018 was a lower revenue. But right now, we are comparing the results of the company to the best quarter of the Hidden City's performance last year. So you have to bear that in mind.



If we look sequentially, revenue in the quarter decreased 3% [to] Q1, which given currency exchange fluctuations that happen all the time, we consider this more or less flat. And Hidden City was actually stabilized in terms of revenue during the second quarter, but we have some experiments with Mahjong Journey, balance and features in obviously an effort to make things better, but it