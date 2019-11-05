Q3 2019 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for the third quarter earnings call in G5 Entertainment. And let's have a look at the slide that talks about our revenue in the third quarter. As you can see, revenue went up sequentially about 1% compared to the second quarter of this year. It is still a decrease of 12% year-over-year. But the revenue from our older portfolio of games has stabilized during the third quarter and then Jewels of Rome was a good additional contribution to the top line in the third quarter. And so we have a resulting growth, although not very big. But the business -- the part of our business that is generated by own games increased to 40% of total revenue. And in terms of the absolute revenue from owned games we were very close to the all-time high, if not at the all-time high, depending on the currency in which you're looking. And Jewels of Rome that we have launched in June on iOS, I believe. And then in the third quarter, we released