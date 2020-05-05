Q1 2020 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for the introductions, and welcome, everyone, to G5's First Quarter 2020 Results Call. We'll take about 15 minutes to go through the deck, and then we will open the line for questions and answers.



So I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying that this is a very strong result on the uncertainty of the current economic situation, and that I think we continue to deliver on our strategy. We remain financially healthy and strong. We are still debt-free profitably with -- we are highly cash-generative. And the Board has decided to propose a dividend of SEK 2.5, corresponding to almost SEK 23 million, the same as last year. So this underlines our financial strength. And the investments that