Q2 2020 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to G5's second quarter 2020 earnings call. My name is Vlad Suglobov, the CEO of G5 Entertainment. We have Stefan Wikstrand, the CFO, with us today. So we'll take around 15 minutes to go through the presentation of the second quarter, and then we will open the line for Q&A.



So let's talk about the highlights of the quarter and move to the slide highlights. And what a quarter it has been. Historically, second quarter is 1 of 2 kind of weaker quarters in the year, so the result is quite remarkable.



I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying that we continue to deliver on our strategy. And we spent the past couple of years building out our development capacities, develop our own