Q3 2020 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's the Earnings Call for G5 Entertainment Third Quarter 2020. My name is Vlad Suglobov. I am the CEO of the company. I also have Stefan Wikstrand, our CFO, on the line with me for tricky financial questions. And we'll take about 15 minutes to go over the presentation of the third quarter results, and then we will open the line for questions and answers.



And let's go on to the Slide #2. And I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying that we've continued to deliver on our strategy. And even with the third quarter being seasonally weak and lockdowns being eased in many countries, our strategy of seeking organic growth paid off, and sales rose 10% year-over-year, while