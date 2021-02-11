Feb 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

With that, welcome, everyone, to G5's Q4 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Vlad Suglobov, I'm the CEO of G5 Entertainment. And with me on this call, I have Stefan Wikstrand, our CFO. We will take around 15 minutes to run through the presentation of the fourth quarter results, and then we will open the line for Q&A.



So let's look at the highlights of the year, and I'd like to summarize the quarter -- sorry, of the quarter, and I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying we continue to deliver on our strategy of organic growth that is driven internally -- by internally developed games and strong profitability from our more efficient and improved user acquisition, both of which we will talk more in about a minute. We delivered record earnings and strong growth momentum, which is pointing to our record