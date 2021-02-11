Feb 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. As you can see, we have changed the format of the earnings call and we are now hosting them ourselves. (Operator Instructions)
With that, welcome, everyone, to G5's Q4 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Vlad Suglobov, I'm the CEO of G5 Entertainment. And with me on this call, I have Stefan Wikstrand, our CFO. We will take around 15 minutes to run through the presentation of the fourth quarter results, and then we will open the line for Q&A.
So let's look at the highlights of the year, and I'd like to summarize the quarter -- sorry, of the quarter, and I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying we continue to deliver on our strategy of organic growth that is driven internally -- by internally developed games and strong profitability from our more efficient and improved user acquisition, both of which we will talk more in about a minute. We delivered record earnings and strong growth momentum, which is pointing to our record
Full Year 2020 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...