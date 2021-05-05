Q1 2021 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. I think we're live.



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to G5's First Quarter 2021 Results Call, which is happening in our virtual office in Stockholm, where the company is headquartered.



My name is Vlad Suglobov. I'm CEO of G5 Entertainment. And with me here on this call is also our CFO Stefan Wikstrand.



And we'll take about 15 minutes to go through the deck and the presentation of the first quarter results, and then we will open the line for Q&A.



So let's move on to the slide with our first quarter highlights, and I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying that we continue to deliver on our strategy and that it is clearly paying off. We delivered record earnings and strong growth momentum, which continues to point to a record break in