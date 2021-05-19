G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Corporate Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



(foreign language)



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the presentation of G5 Entertainment. We are a developer and publisher of free-to-play games, indeed, for tablets and smartphones and personal computers. It's a global company. We have offices in 5 countries. And we operate in a global market of mobile games, which is a $70 billion market.



All of our offices provide a specific competitive advantage. We try to place our offices where we can get the best quality for the work done at a reasonable cost. And we've been making games for a specific -- for a quite specific audience of female, 35-plus, about 70% of our audience can be characterized as that. And we've been quite successful at doing it. Some of the best games that we had are The Secret Society and Hidden City. The first one sold over USD 130 million to date and Hidden City sold over $330 million to date, and