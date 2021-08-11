Q2 2021 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Welcome everyone to G5's Second Quarter 2021 Results Call. My name is Vlad Suglobov. I'm CEO of G5 Entertainment. And on this call, we have also Stefan Wikstrand, our CFO. And we're going to take about 15 minutes to run through the presentation of the first -- of the second quarter results, sorry, and then we will open the line for Q&A.



So I'd like to summarize the quarter by saying that we continued to deliver on our strategy and that it is clearly paying off. Our main growth driver is our new generation of games. Revenue grew 3% in USD terms compared to the second quarter last year, which was, as you know, boosted by lockdowns at the time. So for our own games, growth was 23% year-over-year. And if we look specifically at the new generation of games that was released within the last 2 years, the growth year-over-year was 74%. These numbers are all in USD terms. As you may know, our sales are mostly happening in U.S. dollars and euro and some other