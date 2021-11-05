Q3 2021 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan, I think [Martin] is saying that there is no sound. Does everyone have sound? All right. Good. Then we're good to go. So good morning. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Vlad Suglobov. I am the CEO of G5 Entertainment. And obviously, Stefan, the CFO, is with us. So we'll take about 15 minutes to go through the