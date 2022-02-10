Q4 2021 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Morning, everyone, and welcome to the G5 Entertainment earnings call this morning. My name is Stefan, I'm the CFO. We have Vlad here as well, and I just wanted to give a short reminder on that, you're in listen and view only mode in the beginning of the call. If you want to ask questions, you have a Q&A box in the bottom, where you can post those during the call, and we'll try to answer them either along the way or afterwards, when we open up the Q&A session. You can also raise your hand when we get to the Q&A part, and we will invite you on the call to speak as well.



And with that formality, I will hand over to Vlad for today's presentation.



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you, Stefan, and welcome everyone, to our call. So we're going to take about 15 minutes to go through the presentation, and then as Stefan said,