Q1 2022 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Good morning, everyone. I can see now the attendee list filling up as we have opened the earnings call for the Q1 report 2022. You see some basic information here on the screen. (Operator Instructions) And we will open up for questions when we end the presentation. You can either write a question in Q&A box or you can raise your hand and I will open up for you to ask them by voice. It's not harder than that. With that said, I will hand it over to Vlad.



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter. And we have, of course, been through a very special quarter, and I'll start by commenting on how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected us.



The first few weeks after the invasion were volatile. The safety and well-being of our employees was and remains our utmost priority. So we