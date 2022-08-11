Q2 2022 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the presentation of G5 Entertainment Second Quarter Results.



I'll start by giving you some of the highlights from this morning's report. Revenue was SEK 344 million, which is up 2% year-over-year, but down about 13% in USD terms. And we delivered this result when, according to Sensor Tower analytics, match-3 market has declined about 10% year-over-year in USD terms, and the hidden object market also had a slightly negative year-over-year dynamic. So there are some headwinds there, which we were working against. We also