G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Corporate Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



We did well. I think it's a great result in a turbulent year and in a market that we know was correcting during the year. We've seen some improvement in the player activity towards the end of the year, not as much as we hoped for, but still it allowed us to deliver a quarter that sets, we believe, a new normal after the big events that we had in the first, second and third quarter, like the fourth quarter is representative of the situation in terms of cost structure and profitability that we'd like to see in the full year 2023.



Questions and Answers:

And looking at -- in Q3 you made a loss, now you're returning to profit. Do you feel stable as you say this is -- rather this is a new normal than Q3 was?- G5 Entertainment AB()-- CEO & DirectorYes, if you look at 2022,