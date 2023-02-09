Q4 2022 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Good morning everyone. We're waiting for the attendee list to fill up. And just want to say a brief welcome this morning at 8:00 AM on February 9, the good year 2023, where you will listen to our presentation of the year-end report for 2022. (Operator Instructions)



And with that said, I will hand over to Vlad to start the presentation.



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you, Stefan. Welcome, everyone, to G5 radio, and it's a fourth quarter call and the full year 2022 results call. So my name is Vlad Suglobov. I'm the CEO of the company. This is Stefan Wikstrand, our CFO. And we will take about 15 minutes to run through the presentation of the results, and then we'll open the line for questions. And I will start by giving you some of the highlights of this morning's report.



Revenue was SEK 364 million, which is 12% more