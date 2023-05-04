May 04, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO
So welcome, everyone, to the G5 Entertainment Q1 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) And I think that was the admin part of this. So then I will hand over to Vlad to start the presentation.
Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Thank you, Stefan, and it's me Vlad Suglobov, the CEO of G5. And obviously, we have Stefan Wikstrand, with us today, our CFO. So welcome, everyone, to the first quarter results presentation of G5. We will take about 15 minutes to go through the presentation, and then we will open the line for questions.
So I'll start by giving you the highlights of this morning's report. Overall, we have delivered the quarter in line with the new normal that we talked about in the fourth quarter report and we see the development along -- stable development along all the established trends. Revenue was SEK 345 million, which is 4%
Q1 2023 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...