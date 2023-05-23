G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Welcome back to ABG Investor Days. Next up, we have Stefan Wikstrand from G5 Entertainment. With no further ado, Stefan, I'll leave the floor to you.



Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



Thank you very much. So my name is Stefan Wikstrand. I'm the CFO of G5 Entertainment -- and let's see if I press the right -- there we go. And G5 Entertainment, we're a developer and publisher of free-to-play games for primarily mobile devices but also for PCs. So we have a relatively significant market on Windows, but also through our own direct-to-consumer G5 Store.



So we're serving the market of mobile games, which is a bit over USD 90 billion, so quite a sizable market. We serve that through 11 offices that we have. Since the last time I was here, we've added quite a few, but I will get back to that in just a bit.



We have a very strong history in creating games. Our 2 biggest successes, Secret Society and Hidden City have generated very high revenues over their