Q2 2023 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-CFO&Deputy CEO



So welcome, everyone, to the G5 Entertainment Q2 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).



With that kind of short info, I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov.



Vladislav Suglobov - G5 Entertainment AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome. So I'll start with giving you some of the highlights from this morning's report. Revenue in the quarter was SEK 331 million, which is 4% lower than last year in Swedish krona and about 10% lower in USD terms. Q2 is a seasonally weaker, slower quarter, and revenue in USD was down about 5% sequentially from the first quarter this year.



Our sequential performance from Q1 to Q2 is not far from the negative performance of the overall market. Year-over-year, we do, however, slightly underperform the negative trend of the market. We are currently not beating the market performance. And we