Q3 2023 G5 Entertainment AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Stefan Wikstrand - G5 Entertainment(publ)AB-CFO and Deputy CEO
Good morning, everyone, as the attendee list is filling up, we'll give it a minute probably to make sure that everyone can -- that wants to have logged on to the call. (Event Instructions) It looks like we have a full attendee list. So then I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov, for the presentation.
Vlad Suglobov - G5 Entertainment(publ)AB-Co-Founder - CEO and Board Member
Welcome, everyone. So we'll take about 15 minutes to run through the slides and the results, and then we'll open the line for questions. And I'm going to start by giving you some of the highlights from this morning's report.
Revenue was SEK327 million, which is 9% lower than last year. That's in Swedish kroner and it's about 10% lower in USD terms. Revenue and USD was also down 5% sequentially from Q2. Overall, I would say that the market for mobile games continues to perform flat or
