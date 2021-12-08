Geodrill Ltd at SNN Network Canada Virtual Event Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Welcome to the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, David Harper, President and CEO at Geodrill Limited. David, the floor is yours.



Dave Harper - Geodrill Limited - President, CEO, & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. And thank you, SNN, for putting on this conference. Geodrill is an exploration drilling services company operating in West and North Africa, predominantly in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, and Mali, and most recently, Egypt. We've also recently expanded into South America.



Our customers are major, intermediate, and junior exploration mining companies. Our model is flexible, which allows us to work for either or both. We drill for gold and base metals and EV metals, all of which are doing very well at the moment.



Interestingly, nearly all miners are now citing a need to shore up depleting reserves. Gold reserves are down over 42% from the peak of 2011, and to make new discoveries takes many years and at the current spot price of $1,780 an ounce, well above the