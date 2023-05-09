May 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Geodrill annual and special meeting of shareholders. (Operator Instructions)
I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, May 9, 2023, at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time and is being broadcasted live via the Internet. (Operator Instructions)
Some of the statements made today regarding the company's future financial and operational performance are considered forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this call, and actual results may differ materially from management's expectations for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the company's SEDAR filings.
I would now like to turn the conference over to the Chairman of Geodrill, Mr. John Bingham. Please go ahead, sir.
John Bingham - Geodrill Limited - Chairman of the Board
Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Geodrill Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...