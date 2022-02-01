Feb 01, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Cameron Kidd - 6ix - Media



Hello, everyone, and welcome to GFG Resources' live investment summit today, hosted by 6ix. Today I'm joined by Brian Skanderbeg, President, CEO and Director at GFG Resources. Brian's going to walk us through a company presentation and after, we'll be accepting questions. You can submit your questions using the Q&A panel, found on the right hand side of your screen at any time today. As always, this summit is being recorded. It will be available to watch afterwards on 6ix.com as an on-demand video.



Without further ado, Brian, I am going to hand things over to you to get us kicked off.



Brian Skanderbeg - GFG Resources Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, and welcome, everybody, to our presentation today. We're going to walk through 2021, which was an exciting year for GFG, and more so I'll give you some forward-looking expectations for 2022. Just a bit of a cautionary statement here. I'm a geologist, I'm an explorationist and I work in the gold business, so obviously, I will make some forward-looking