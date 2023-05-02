May 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those on the other side of the world, and welcome to this call. I think a special welcome to John and his team from Osisko, who are joining us from Toronto.



In terms of our -- the rationale for the call today is just to update you all on the recently announced partnership we're going into with Osisko Mining related to the Windfall Project in Quebec, Canada. I'm going to finish all these introductory remarks and ask John if he's got any further remarks to add. And then I will go through some of the basics around the deal, and then John is going to take us through the project itself. And at the end, we will take some