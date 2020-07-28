Half Year 2020 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Roger Whiteside - Greggs plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us in this new format, something I'm guessing most of you will be familiar with by now. In a moment, I'll be updating on our operational performance and strategic priorities before I then hand over to Richard, who will present our financial results. And then I'll close with a view and outlook before we open up to the live question-and-answer session, which follows.



Beginning then with the main points to highlight in these can only be described as unprecedented half year results for Greggs. Following successive years of unbroken growth mix, Greggs made a great start in 2020, came to the year with real momentum and clear strategic plans. And the strength of our business model enabled us to secure the liquidity needed to support our business through the current crisis and then to adapt our operation to allow reopening in the new environment.



We're already demonstrating our resilient under-crisis conditions, and we're now adjusting our plans to ensure that Greggs remains a strong business