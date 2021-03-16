Full Year 2020 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Roger Whiteside - Greggs plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. In a moment, I'll update on our operational performance and strategic priorities, before then handing over to Richard, who will present our financial results. I will then close with a review on outlook, which will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.



Beginning then with the main headlines from our response to COVID and how we accelerated our strategy. Following successive years of unbroken growth and a record year in 2019, Greggs made a great start to 2020, coming into the year with momentum and clear strategic plan. All of that came to an abrupt stop in March when we decided to close our entire estate in response to the stay-at-home message of the first lockdown.



I don't want to take up all of the time in this presentation describing the establishment of our COVID-secure operating model. Needless to say, I think our teams did a great job in what was a massive exercise under enormous pressure to be able to open nationwide in July.



Trading under social distancing