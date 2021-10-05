Greggs PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Roger Whiteside - Greggs plc - Chief Executive & Director



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for coming to join us in person. Good to meet people face-to-face after what seems an [eternal] period of Teams meetings. This meeting is obviously a combination of physical and virtual. So welcome to those of you who are joining us online as such. And we hope to be able to show you why we're feeling so optimistic about the future for Greggs and to introduce you to the wider Greggs team.



So we've got 2 principal aims really in this meeting today. The first is for you to see the growth prospects that lie ahead for Greggs. We've been very successful. We've enjoyed tremendous success over the last 6 to 7 years as we've repositioned the business from being a traditional bakery business to a -- to focus on the food-on-the-go market.



But we've achieved a 5% market share, even though we're confined basically to the walk-in and takeout channel, just one of the channels available in the market, and confined to the daytime trading hours, which is really only about half of the market's value.