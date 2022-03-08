Preliminary Q4 2021 Greggs PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Roger Whiteside - Greggs plc - Chief Executive & Director



All right. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us. It's good to be back in a room together again, in fact may not just doing this digitally. So our presentation this morning is going to follow the usual format. In a moment, I'm going to hand over to Richard, and he will present our financial results in more details, and that will be followed by an overview of our strategic progress that I'll give later on. And the comment, obviously, on the current trading and the outlook as we see it. We'll then end the session as we normally do with questions and answers.



As you know, this is going to be my final results presentation before handing over to our new CEO. Roisin is here. She's attending, but she's in observation mode and she's going to observe how things go on, and she'll get a chance to make her first presentation at the interims in August.



So before I hand over to Richard, let me just run through the key headlines for last year. It was another year dominated by COVID and our teams once again coked magnificently